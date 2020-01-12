Nirbhaya Case: Tihar Officials Successfully Perform 'dummy Execution' In Jail No. 3

Ten days ahead of Nirbhaya rapists' execution, sources report that Tihar jail officials on Sunday, have sucessfully performed a trial execution using dummies filled with stones, debris in a sack - proportionate to 1.5 times of the convicts' weights. Tihar jail officials stated that the convicts have been informed about the dummy execution and that the same rope will be used for the main execution. Moreover, the officials said that the 'jallad' - executioner was not called and the dummy execution was performed by a jail official to ascertain a smooth execution.

Previously on Wednesday, sources reported that the authorities would conduct a dummy execution ahead of January 22. The execution was conducted in Jail 3, the place where the convicts will be executed on the designated date. The convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru- 2001 Parliament attack mastermind was hanged.

Death warrant issued

After a seven-year-long wait, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts and set the execution date as January 22 at 7 AM. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing.

Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case. Previously, the Court adjourned the hearing to January 7 giving one week to the convicts' to file mercy plea and to exercise all their remaining legal remedies. Two of the convicts have filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court which will be heard on January 14.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

