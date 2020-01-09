Nirbhaya Rape & Murder Case: One Convict Files Curative Petition In SC Days Before Hanging

Days after a Delhi Court announced that the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am, one of the convicts has filed a curative petition on Wednesday. The last legal remedy left for the convicts is to request a mercy petition before the President of India if their curative petition is dismissed.

Earlier their counsel AP Singh said that the jail authorities cannot hang them before they "exhaust" all legal remedies. "Let my clients exhaust all the legal recourses and options available before them. You [Jail authorities] cannot hang them before these options opted by my four clients," Singh told the news agency.

On Tuesday, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. They will be hanged till death on January 22 at 7 am. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing. Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case. In December, the matter was adjourned, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies.

SC dismissed review petition

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case on December 18. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC, saying there was no merit in the plea. While the convict's counsel A P Singh has demanded 3 weeks to file the mercy petition on behalf of Akshay Singh, the Solicitor general Tushar Mehta has stated that they are constitutionally entitled to 1 week time to file for mercy plea.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

