Execution Looming, Nirbhaya Convicts' Families Appeal- 'hanging A Sin Of Bramha-hatya'

While Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday has reserved its verdict whether to issue a death warrant with a new date in the Nirbhaya rape case, the convicts' families have staged a protest calling for the commutation of death sentence claiming 'Bramha-hatya will attract sin'. Visuals show sisters, mothers and other male members of the convicts' family holding posters ranging - from slamming Kejriwal government, marriage woes, the sin of killing a brahman and inhumanity of death penalty. The four rapists - Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta are scheduled to hang on March 3 - Tuesday, at 6 AM.

Nirbhaya case: MHA receives mercy petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta

Death warrant challenge order reserved

Earlier in the day, the court had dismissed the plea seeking a stay on the execution sought by the convicts Akshay Singh and Pawan Kumar Gupta. Subsequently, Pawan Gupta has filed for mercy from President Ram Nath Kovind, which has been received by the Home Ministry. Upon hearing the case again, the court has reserved its order on the death warrant.

Nirbhaya case: Convict Akshay moves Delhi court seeking stay on execution for all convicts

Nirbhaya court proceedings

The mercy petitions of three convicts -Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar have already been dismissed by the President. All convicts curative petition too have been dismissed by the Supreme Court. On February 17, the Patiala House Court had ordered that the convicts be hanged on March 3 after issuing fresh death warrants. This is the third such date after the previous two - January 17 and January 31 were deferred by petitions filed by the convicts.

Patiala House court dismisses plea to stay execution of Nirbhaya convicts

What is the Nirbhaya case?

23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

'I have full faith in legal system' Nirbhaya's mother after Court denies stay on execution