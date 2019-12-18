'Activate Nirbhaya Fund': Supriya Sule Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to immediately activate the 'Nirbhaya Fund' intended to bring relief to women in distress and for women's security. Taking to Twitter, she said that she has sent a letter to Uddhav Thackeray concerning the unutilised funds by earlier BJP government in Maharashtra and suggested that those funds must be utilized for women security.

In a series of tweet Sule said, "After the Nirbhaya rape case in Delhi, the central government had provided a Nirbhaya Fund for the safety of women. Besides this, there was also expected to be a one-stop centre, helpline. But the previous government in the state kept the funds."

READ | Renuka Shahane Slams Troll Who Referred To Her As A 'dam' Actress, Swara Bhasker Reacts

In a letter to Thackeray, Sule pointed out that an amount of Rs 195 crore remained unutilized during the previous BJP government in the state. "A letter to this effect was handed over to CM Uddhavji Thackeray by MLA Vidya Chavan and Aniket Tatkare, with a request to form a high-level women's committee for this," Supriya Sule tweeted.

'Set up a fast track court'

Further demanding quick justice she said, "Requested Hon. Uddhav Thackeray Ji to bring a Law which would ensure a Fast Track Court be set up in the case of crimes against women."

READ | Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Sentenced To Death In High Treason Case

Supriya Sule said the police must investigate any complaints lodged by women or their families (pertaining to atrocities like rape, molestation), the special courts must complete the hearing within 90 days, and the Supreme Court should also dispose it off within 90 days to ensure justice to the victims/survivors.

पिडिता किंवा तिच्या नातेवाईकांनी तक्रार केल्यापासून ४५ दिवसांत पोलिस तपास पुर्ण करावा. त्यानंतर मा. विशेष न्यायालयात या प्रकरणांची सुनावणी ९० दिवसांत पुर्ण करण्यात यावी.त्यानंतर पुढील ९० दिवसांत सर्वोच्च न्यायालयात या प्रकरणाची सुनावणी पुर्ण करण्यात यावी अशी आमची भूमिका आहे.(४/५) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 18, 2019

READ | Nitish Kumar's 'missing' Posters Come Up In Patna, Over CM's Silence On CAA & NRC

"Chief Minister Uddhavji Thackeray took the time to listen to our remarks. Thank them wholeheartedly for this."

The NCP MP also sought to know the reasons why the previous government (of ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) failed to utilize the amount meant for women's security, despite repeated reminders by the Centre.

READ | BrahMos Missile Successfully Test-fired From Odisha's Chandipur