'Convicts Playing With Law & Justice', Says Nirbhaya's Mother After Akshay Files Petition

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi said that the entire world is watching the multiple petitions being filed in the court by the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. The Supreme Court had earlier decided that the convicts would be hanged on March 3, however, multiple petitions have been filed in the court to delay the hanging.

Shocked to see the reaction of the govt and court

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, she said, "The whole world is watching all this, not only us. Even judges are watching the same. As soon as the death warrant is declared, they put a mercy petition. They all are playing with law, court, and justice. Shocked to see the reaction of government and court. Why are they not sticking to the verdict? We trust the Supreme Court and are asking them why there is this delay in implementing the decision."

Akshay Singh, one of the convicts, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to stay the execution of death warrants for all four convicts. Earlier on February 29, convict Pawan Kumar Gupta also moved Delhi court seeking a stay on execution, saying that his curative petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

The mercy petitions of three convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar -- have already been dismissed by the President. Pawan Gupta was the last to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. He is yet to file the mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind.

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student 'Nirbhaya' was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court had upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

