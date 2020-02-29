Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Gupta's Curative Plea To Be Heard On March 2

A day after Nirbhaya's case convict Pawan Kumar Gupta filed his curative plea before the Supreme Court, the hearing has been scheduled on March 2, at 10:25 in the morning. The decision will be taken in chambers by Justice Ramana, Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Bhanumati, Justice Nariman, and Justice Ashok Bhushan. The convicts in the case are scheduled to be executed on March 3 at 6 AM, as per the order of the Patiala High Court.

Pawan Gupta sought commutation of his death penalty, issued by the trial court, into a life term, his counsel AP Singh said. The mercy petitions of three convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar -- have already been dismissed by the President. Pawan Gupta was the last to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. He is yet to file the mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind.

Third death warrant issued

The Patiala House court on February 17 issued a third death warrant for the Nirbhaya convicts. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3. This came after Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecutor and the counsels for rapists. The Supreme Court has rejected all convicts' review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was heinously mutilated and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later, with the entire nation praying for her by way of mass demonstrations and candle-light marches.

(with PTI inputs)

