Nirbhaya's Mother Slams Politicians Over Blame Game, Appeals PM To Hang Rapists On Jan 22

General News

In an interview with ANI, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has slammed both BJP and AAP for blaming each other over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts.

Nirbhaya

As the BJP and the AAP got into a blame game holding each other responsible for the delay in the hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists, Nirbhaya's mother has slammed both the AAP and the BJP for politicising her daughter's death. She also made an appeal to Prime Minister Modi saying "you came to power in 2014 promising safety of women, so please hang them on January 22."

'They are playing with my daughter's death'

In an interview with ANI on Friday, she said, "Till now, I never talked about politics, I have only asked for justice with folded hands. But now I want to say that those people who protested on the streets with the tricolour and black flags in 2012, today they are playing with my daughter's death for political gains."  She added, "Some are blaming the government for this delay in delivering justice while some are saying give us the police and we will hang the convicts in two days."

'I am stuck between two parties in this struggle for justice'

Slamming Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, she said, "Manish Sisodia Ji is saying they will hang the convicts if they get Delhi Police for two days. It feels like they are only making statements to get their demand for having the Delhi Police force." She also said, "Stop using us and my daughter for your political gains. I am stuck between the two parties in this struggle for justice, I feel used." Asha Devi then went on to appeal to PM Modi and said, "You came to power in 2014 saying 'bohot hua naari pe atyachar, abki baar Modi sarkar', so please hang these rapists on January 22. I appeal to you with folded hands."

READ | AAP blames BJP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya rapists, say 'we rejected mercy plea quickly'

READ | Nirbhaya Case: All four convicts shifted to Jail No. 3 in Tihar

MHA forwards mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict to Prez

The Union Home Ministry on Friday forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case, recommending its rejection, officials said. Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, had filed the mercy petition a few days ago. "The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh to the President. The ministry has reiterated the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for its rejection," the official said.

READ | MHA forwards mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict to Prez; recommends rejection

READ | Meenakshi Lekhi slams Delhi government for delaying Nirbhaya case

