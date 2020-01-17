Nirbhaya Case: All Four Convicts Shifted To Jail No. 3 In Tihar

The four convicts facing a death sentence in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case have now been shifted to Tihar prison's jail number 3 where they will be hanged, even though there is uncertainty over the date of execution. Reports stated that the Tihar administration locked the four convicts: Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh, and Pawan Gupta. However, they are in separate cells.

According to reports, extreme vigilance and peace will be exercised in Tihar so that the four convicts will not be able to create any trouble. It also reported that on the day of execution, the crowd is expected to be more than usual.

Officials perform dummy execution successfully

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tihar jail officials successfully conducted a dummy execution in Jail number 3 where the convicts will be hanged to death. Furthermore, the convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru- 2001 Parliament attack mastermind was hanged.

Curative petitions dismissed

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on January 14 dismissed the curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case. The petition was filed by death row convicts Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

However, Mukesh Singh informed the Delhi High Court that his mercy petition is pending before the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the President of India. He further stated that he should be given at least 14 days of notice between the rejection of his mercy petition and scheduled date of execution.

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed a death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of the 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 last year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

