Nirbhaya's Parents Hope For Justice Ahead Of SC's Hearing On Convict's Mercy Plea

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on Nirbhaya convict’s mercy plea, the parents of the late victim stated that they are hopeful that the petition will be dismissed by the top court. With the review plea of Nirbhaya's rape convict to be heard in the Supreme Court and the Patiala House Court on December 17 and 18, the dates are very important for them, said Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi. On the other hand, Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh said that though he hopes for good, he has no faith in the judiciary as they have been struggling for seven years now.

Nirbhaya’s mother before SC hearing

Talking about her expectations from the SC hearing on Tuesday, Asha Devi said, “I cannot express what we have faced in these seven years. I have struggled for seven years and from yesterday (December 16), the eighth year has also started. However, I have pinned all my hopes on our judicial system. Today, there is a hearing in the Supreme Court. The mercy petition of one of the convicts will be heard. I hope the Supreme Court will dismiss his plea. Tomorrow, (on Wednesday) there is a date in the Patiala Court, and I hope that they have no other option left to defend themselves. Whatever the lawyers of the convicts are doing right now is just to stall the case further. Both these dates are very important for us. I am sure that tomorrow we will get to know the date of their death sentence”.

Read: Nirbhaya accused's review petition to be heard by a 3 judge SC bench

Nirbhaya’s father on Indian judiciary

Expressing his disappointment over the delay in justice, Nirbhaya’s father Badri said, “It has been seven years — even today we are taking the same energy with us in the court to fight against these convicts. We are hoping that the Supreme Court will dismiss their mercy petition. If this is dismissed, then after President’s assent there will be no difficulty in giving these convicts a death sentence. We are helpless that we have to believe in the judiciary. If it was strong enough, we would not have been running around seeking justice even after seven years. We have been seeking justice even after these criminals were convicted. What is the point of this? If there was a proper judiciary in the country, we wouldn't have to run behind justice like this."

Read: Will keep fighting for justice for my daughter, hang convicts on Dec 16: Nirbhaya's mother

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The other four convicts are lodged in Tihar jail currently, after being awarded the death penalty by a trial court in 2013 and upheld by SC in 2017. Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.

Read: Nirbhaya case: PIL in Apex Court seeks live telecast of rapists' execution

Read: ABOMINABLE: Read this Nirbhaya rapist's ghastly grounds in review plea to delay justice