Nirbhaya Accused's Review Petition To Be Heard By A 3 Judge SC Bench

The Review petition of the Nirbhaya Accused, Akshay will be heard by a 3 judge bench, headed by CJI Bobde and will comprise Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R. Banumathi. This comes after Akshay Thakur moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding death penalty. In the review plea, the convict put forth farcical and absolutely baseless arguments to consolidate his stand--including 'Satyug', Delhi AQI, and even the wedding of the rapist's sister. The rapist even contended Nirbhaya's dying declaration, claiming that it had been "contrived" and that it should be "kept out of consideration."

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The other four convicts are lodged in Tihar jail currently, after being awarded the death penalty by a trial court in 2013 and upheld by SC in 2017. Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.

