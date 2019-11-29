Niti Aayog Praises Yogi Government For Kumbh Mela Arrangements In Uttar Pradesh

The Niti Aayog has appreciated Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for its successful arrangements in the state during 2019 Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. A report prepared by the government organization stated that measures were not only taken to manage the crowds but also to keep the premises of the event clean. "The Yogi government also took care of every aspect, including institutional arrangements in Prayagraj, development of infrastructure in the city, efficient traffic management through technology and disaster management," the report read.

Use of artificial intelligence tools to manage scores of devotees while providing them the facilities was also mentioned in the report. "To make it historic, the development of both permanent and temporary infrastructure was done on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For this, Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Mela Authority was created. The Prayagraj Act 2017 came into force on November 30, 2017. In Kumbh Mela, the authority coordinated five departments of the central government and 28 departments of the state government," the report stated.

The Niti Aayog official also complimented the key infrastructure like electricity, water and sanitation facilities, public accommodation, convenience shops, food courts, vending zones, banks, ATMs, transport facilities, 40 police booths, and health centers. As per the report, "The Indian Inland Waterways Authority set up five jetties in the Mela area which facilitated the operation of large cruises and motorboats in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj for the first time."

Sanitation Facilities

Mentioning the sanitation facility, the report appreciated the state government for building lakhs of toilets at a regular distance. "More than 1.2 lakh toilets were built at every 200 meters. Along with this, a proper system of electricity, water supply, and waste management was planned, which is a new chapter in the history of Kumbh Mela. Water ATMs, stand posts and hand pumps were also installed in the fair area to ensure 24 x 7 supply of drinking water," the report said.

"Under Swachh Bharat Mission, more than 15,00 cleaners and paid volunteers were deployed in the area. These workers were making people aware to use toilets and maintain cleanliness in the fair area. In addition, over 1,000 Ganga Prahari and Ganga Task Force volunteers from the NMCG were engaged as foot soldiers," the report read.

Renowned Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the largest religious gathering in India, attended by millions. The month-long fair consists of a massive tented township, full of cottages, huts, platforms, civic facilities, administrative and security measures. It is organized excellently by the government, the local authorities and the police. The fair is especially famous for its extraordinary array of religious ascetics - sadhus and mahants - enticed from remote hideaways in forests, mountains, and caves. This year, it was organized in Allahabad from January 15 to March 4.

