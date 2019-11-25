UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darbar' To Resolve People's Grievances

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darbar' at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday to address the grievances of the people. Many people submitted their applications to BJP CM and urged him to take requisite steps to resolve their issues. Some people spoke to media about their applications in Janta Darbar and said that the UP Chief Minister has assured them justice.

"I am an army man's wife. I have been cheated of 28 lakhs. We gave two to three applications previously but no investigation is happening. A policeman is involved and has threatened to kill us if we do not withdraw our application. I gave a fresh application to the Chief Minister and he has assured me of sending the report soon and resolving the problem," Hema Patel said.

Medical grievance

Another applicant in Janta Darbar Vikas Kumar Giri, narrated his grievance, saying, "My mother has been going to Lucknow PGI hospital for the last seven to eight months. There, she used to get an assurance that doctors would perform surgery on her. But she used to return disheartened every time. We have apprised this to the UP Chief Minister who has directed the health authorities in Lucknow to resolve our problem." Yogi Adityanath used to hold such public meetings even before becoming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2017.

UP Chief Minister on Saturday had asked doctors to adhere to their oath and improve behavior towards patients."Doctors should remember their Hippocratic oath. If you misbehave with patients, they will not come to you and your career will be finished," said the Yogi Adityanath while inaugurating a new academic block of Lohia Institute of Medical Science here. He also said Uttar Pradesh was moving towards providing quality health care to people. "We should try and run our institutions in a professional manner," he said.

BJP Chief Minister claimed the state's police is one of the best in the country commending it for maintaining law and order during sensitive occasions including the recent Ayodhya verdict. Yogi Adityanath was addressing 299 sub-inspector probationers of civil police at Dr. BR Ambedkar Police Academy Ground in Moradabad on Sunday. Adityanath, who was the chief guest at the event, said it is the duty of police officers to maintain law and order while acknowledging them for keeping vigil in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya title suit.

(With ANI Inputs)