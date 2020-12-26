Nitin Gadkari Announces Multi-model Logistics Park In Silchar; 7 Other Projects Named

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that a multi-model logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and the Balacherra-Harengajao section of the Silchar-Saurashtra Highway will be completed by March 2022. Gadkari made this announcement at a public meeting at Zero Point on the East-West Corridor at Madhurmukh at Rangpur in Silchar. He also laid the foundation stone of 20 projects and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,366 crore for Assam with a total length of 439 km.

"These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the state, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets," the ministry said in a statement.



Further strengthening the pace of development in North East, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 27 National Highway Projects in Assam with an investment of Rs. 2,366 Crores in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, MoS Shri Rameshwar Teli ji, pic.twitter.com/Zka5l9hxv6 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 25, 2020

Gadkari unveiled former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee' bronze statue

The Transport Minister also unveiled a 13-foot tall bronze statue of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to memorialize his 96th birth anniversary.

In response to the request made by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Gadkari said that the logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and construction works of the East-West Corridor would be expedited and two new bridges would come up over the Barak river.

Gadkari requested Chief Minister Sonowal to send a proposal for Rs 250 crore project in the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund for the Barak Valley.

Works for a sum of Rs 14,000 crore will be awarded in 2021, while DPR (detailed project report) is being made for another Rs 26,000 crore worth of projects.

Gadkari said a sum of Rs 4,497 crore will be spent on the 19-km long bridge. It will reduce the distance between the two places in Assam and Meghalaya by 203 km.

Announcing that the water transport system of Brahmaputra would be strengthened, the Union Minister said that dredging work on the Barak river has also been completed. He also announced that the construction of the Dhuvri-Phoolbari bridge will begin in the coming month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with farmers on the occasion of Good Governance Day was shown live on a large screen. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday also addressed the 18th convocation of Assam University where he appealed to students of Assam to use their knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to boost the economic growth of the country and the state.

On Thursday, Gadkari announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from New Year, which will be enforced from January 1, 2021.

(With Agency Inputs)