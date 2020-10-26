Nitin Gadkari Sees Huge Potential In Goa's Maritime Sector For Blue Economy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday that Goa has a huge potential for the 'blue economy' and highlighted the need for modern ships, technology and engines which can go 100 nautical miles in the sea for fishing. Gadkari said the Central Government is focusing on blue economy and is planning to expand it to least Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh crores.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone virtually for the construction of the Common Facility Center (CFC) for Konkan Maritime Cluster at Verna Industrial Estate. The Minister informed that the Government is working to use methanol or LNG as a fuel in ships and other vessels for a pollution-free and cost-effective mode of transport.

“We should practice successful international practices, adapt to new technology and innovations. Goa has the advantage to become a manufacturing hub of international standards for the maritime sector and blue economy,” Gadkari said, as per an official statement.

He opined that Konkan Maritime Cluster will qualitatively contribute in the making of New India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat “This is a golden opportunity for the development of Goa. Goa can be a growth centre for marine hub and maritime cluster which is a need for future India and this will be a historical contribution by Goa for the country”, Gadkari said.

The Minister also said that the Konkan Maritime Cluster will create employment potential for thousands of Goan youth.“Goa has a lot of importance and long history in the maritime sector. This is the right time to take innovation, technology, research and successful practices in the marine sector all over the world that need to be implemented in our country”, Gadkari said.

'Proud moment for Goans'

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present in person during the foundation laying ceremony, held on the occasion of Dussehra. Speaking at the function, the CM said, “Konkan Maritime Cluster is a proud moment for every Goan and because of this Goan maritime sector will reach across the world,” he said.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, laid the foundation stone for a first of a kind Maritime Cluster in India at the Verna Industrial Estate with the focus on jobs for youth. #AatmaNirbharBharat #SwayampurnaGoa pic.twitter.com/jFjE0EUt89 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 25, 2020

The Konkan Maritime Cluster, a consortium of 49 Goan Entrepreneurial Enterprises in the sunrise sector of ShipBuilding aims to handhold its stakeholders by creating world-class facilities and thereby allowing the Goan enterprises to compete in the world market. The Goa Government has allotted 14,380 square metres of land for setting up this cluster.

