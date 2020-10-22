Min Nitin Gadkari Launches First-ever Khadi Footwears, Says It Will Boost The Industry

Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched India's first-ever high-quality khadi fabric footwears made by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) via video conferencing. Union Minister's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated to: "For the first time in the country, footwears made from khadi fabric have been launched online. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase khadi usage. I appreciated this effort by KVIC."

KVIC develops khadi footwears

Nitin Gadkari's tweet in Hindi can be translated to: "I congratulate our khadi artisans for developing such attractive khadi footwears. This effort made by them will not only boost the khadi industry but will help in increasing local employment."

These khadi footwears are made from khadi fabrics like Silk, Cotton and Wool. During the launch, Gadkari urged people to gift these beautiful shoes to their friends and family on this festival. Each pair of khadi shoe costs between Rs 1,100 to 3,300, he added.

Gadkari informed that for the beginning, 15 designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear have been launched. These footwears bear famous paintings like Madhubani painting, he added. According to the Minister, this unique initiative has been taken to promote different types of art forms in India and the khadi fabric. Gadkari during the video conferencing also launched the online sale of these khadi footwears via KVIC's e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

Khadi industry sees massive growth amid Covid

The Swadeshi Movement in India has been given a new boost as the nation's Khadi Industry records a massive 170 per cent growth amid COVID lockdown. According to the KVIC, the industry has registered a turnover of close to Rs 90,000 crore in FY20, up by 16 per cent from FY19.

KVIC recently released a report revealing that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Khadi industry had emerged as a trailblazer as people looked towards adopting Khadi face masks as alternatives to the regular surgical or COVID masks. Turning the pandemic into an opportunity, the Khadi industry, employing over 6 lakh workers decided to focus on the production of khadi face masks on war-footing.

(With ANI inputs)