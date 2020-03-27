The Debate
Nitin Gadkari To Donate One Month's Salary To PM Relief Fund For COVID-19

General News

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that he will be donating his one month salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that he will be donating his one month salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he appealed to everyone to come forward and contribute for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. 

'Contribute for the fight against this pandemic'

Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh also said he will contribute to Prime Minister relief funds, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister's relief fund to combat COVID-19.

"In view of the prevailing situation and to combat Coronavirus, I would like to pledge my MPLADS worth Rs 2 Cr to Hon'ble PM National Relief Fund, Rs 1 Cr to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund & Rs 1 Cr to Telangana CM Relief Fund to support nation's fight for Corona free India," he tweeted. Ramesh said that he will donate Rs 10 lakhs to the PM National Relief Fund as his personal contribution.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation permitted the use of MPLAD (members of Parliament local area development scheme) funds for medical testing, screening and other facilities required to fight COVID-19. A number of MPs had requested that this fund be allowed to be used for COVID-19-related activities. Following the order, parliamentarians have been offering these funds to districts and states to combat the epidemic.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. Globally, the virus has infected 531,800 and 24,071 people have died so far. In India, the death toll has risen to 16.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
