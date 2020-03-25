COVID-19: 'Toll Collection On Indian Roads Suspended Temporarily', Says Nitin Gadkari

The collection of toll at all toll plazas across India will be temporarily suspended in view of the Coronavirus lockdown, Union Roads and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Wednesday. The country has been put under a complete lockdown for three weeks that will run through April 14, PM Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday. All air, rail and road transportation services stand suspended.

In a tweet, Nitin Gadkari said that maintenance of roads and the availability of emergency resources at toll plaza will continue as usual. He said that the move to suspend toll collection was to reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services.

In view of Covid-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India. This will not only reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services but also save critical time. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 25, 2020

READ | COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan Warns Legal Action Against Violators Of Lockdown In India

Guidelines for lockdown

On Tuesday, the MHA issued an order detailing guidelines for the nationwide lockdown. As per the order, all offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with a minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted.

All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

READ | Chandigarh Administration Facilitates Home Delivery Of Medicines During Lockdown

Moreover, legal action can be taken against a person who does not follow the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions. An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

(PTI photo)

READ | Social Distancing Key To Containing Covid-19 Spread: Nitin Gadkari

READ | ICMR Answers FAQs On Hypertension, Diabetes & Heart Diseases Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases