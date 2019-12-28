Nitish Kumar Lives Up To His Word; Unveils Arun Jaitley Statue, Makes Tribute Annual Event

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 28, Saturday, unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley in order to honour the late Union Minister on his 67th birth anniversary. Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He passed away at AIIMS at New Delhi.

Along with CM Nitish Kumar, Arun Jaitley's family, and deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi were also present on this occasion. Furthermore, CM Nitish also announced that the birth anniversary of Jaitley in Bihar will be celebrated every year as a state function.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a statue of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Patna on his birth anniversary. Jaitley's family and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi were also present pic.twitter.com/B91kjehQpE — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

In a tribute meeting on behalf of the NDA in Patna after Jaitley's death, Nitish Kumar while discussing his role in the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, said that he had a special relationship with Jaitley, especially when he became the BJP in-charge of Bihar.

A few months back, the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium in Delhi was also named after Arun Jaitley to commemorate the former Finance Minister.

Nitish Kumar Unveils Developmental Schemes

Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 167 developmental schemes worth Rs 137 crore in Sheohar district. Addressing a public meeting at the collectorate ground in the district during his 'Jagrukta Sammelan' (awareness conference), Kumar said the 'Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali' drive has become relevant with the impact of climate change causing erratic rainfall in the state.

"The state used to receive an average annual rainfall of 1200-1500 mm. It has reached to 1027 mm in past 30 years and if we study the rainfall of past 13 years, the average rainfall has been reported at 901 mm. Sometimes we witness untimely rain, sometimes high amount of rainfall while sometimes there is a drought like situation," an official release said quoting Kumar.

