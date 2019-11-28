Nitish Kumar Undecided On NRC In Bihar, Seeks Opinion From Partymen

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking the opinion of partymen all across the country on NRC.

Nitish Kumar while speaking to Reporters in his Vidhan sabha chamber said that "as of now there is no stand, we are consulting JDU unit of different states than only we will come to some conclusion based on the opinion provided. It needs wider consultations and discussions. Based on the advice of the all Assam students union, we had formed an opinion earlier but now we are deliberating in our party. After that, we will take a stand ".

Nitish Kumar undecided on NRC

Earlier the JDU was opposed to NRC in Bihar. Only a week back JDU Vice President, Prashant Kishore had expressed his opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement of implementing NRC in the country, through a tweet. Kishore in his tweet had said that, "15 plus states with more than 55% of India's population have non -BJP Chief Ministers. Wonder how many of them are consulted and are on board for NRC in their respective states."

Union minister Giriraj Singh has been demanding National population policy.

On population policy, Nitish Kumar said that "those who target one religion as the reason for population explosion does not even understand the problem or the remedy for it. Population policy is not the solution, instead of that govt should try and educate women as women understand the sensitivities of population explosion and Bihar's population is growing at an alarming rate, as the fertility rate is the highest in the country."

Now, this statement of Nitish Kumar is a complete U-turn from his party's earlier stance on NRC. After Amit Shah's statement that NRC, would be applicable in the entire country, JDU wants to be careful and does not want to fall in the trap of the BJP, which will try to polarize the society on communal lines. That's why, Nitish Kumar, a wily politician has decided to keep it open-ended till 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

BJP wants implementation of NRC

BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh and Union Minister of State for home, Nityanand Rai have been pressing the demand for the implementation of NRC in Bihar and have repeatedly said that it will be introduced in the entire country and Bihar will not be an exception. NRC, boomeranged in Assam, like the BJP, which raised the issue during assembly elections that, 55 lakh Citizens didn't have any papers, pertaining to their residential status since 1971. But once NRC, was done under the monitoring of Supreme Court, 19 lakh citizens were found to be lacking documents, out of which 12 lakh were Hindus. Now, Assam minister Hemanta Vishwa Sharma has demanded to reject the NRC that was published in Assam and start afresh.

