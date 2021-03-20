Nityanand Rai Attends 82nd CRPF Raising Day Parade, Lauds 'Corona Warriors' Personnel

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attended the 82nd CRPF Raising Day Parade at the CRPF Academy Gurugram. While speaking at the event he lauded CRPF personnel for their role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as “Corona Warriors”. Rai took the salute at the parade.

He also tweeted in Hindi, "Ättended the 82nd anniversary to honour the courage and valour of CRPF in Gurugram. The soldiers of the force were awarded medals for distinguished services and the families of the martyrs were honoured. Best wishes to all the personnel of the force. Your work in the security of the country is unforgettable".

The Union Minister commended jawan's selfless service to society as 80,000 personnel pledged organ donations, besides their contribution as Nature Warriors by planting 25 lakh trees, and establishment of the National Centre for Divyang Empowerment. He further appreciated the exceptional work of the CRPF in women’s empowerment, as the women soldiers shoulder equal responsibilities in effectively dealing with extreme internal challenges like-- terrorism, militancy, Left Wing Extremism, Rapid Action Force duties in riot control, law and order, maintenance of communal harmony and Disaster Management.

'Service and Loyalty’

Rai congratulated the force personnel and their families while presenting Gallantry medals and trophies for exceptional achievements in different categories. He paid tributes to all the martyrs and saluted their immense and unparalleled contribution in upholding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. He also remarked that the unflinching commitment of the CRPF to its motto of ‘Service and Loyalty’ is ingrained in its work culture.

Kuldiep Singh, Director General (DG) CRPF thanked the minister for his eminent presence. The DG extended his best wishes to the force personnel and their families and assured them that the Force will continue to serve the nation with reinvigorated dedication and devotion.

On March 19, 1950, then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative’s Police.

(With ANI Inputs)