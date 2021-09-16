NMCG signs MoU for construction of sewage treatment plants in Bareilly

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The National Mission for Clean Ganga on Thursday signed an agreement for the development of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Bareilly on Hybrid Annuity PPP mode, a statement said.

The tripartite concession agreement was signed by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) with the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd. in a joint venture with Bhugan Infracon Pvt. Ltd, it said.

The contract was awarded at a total cost of Rs 233.72 crore. This hybrid annuity project had evoked a good response from the market with 10 bidders participating in the competitive bidding process, according to the statement.

Bareilly is a major town on the banks of Ram Ganga, an important tributary of the Ganga river.

Being one of the major cities contributing to the pollution load in Ram Ganga, Bareilly is critical for ensuring that the main stem of Ganga is clean.

The NMCG approved the project for the construction of STPs with a total capacity of 63 million litres per day (MLD) among other works such as developing Interception and Diversion (I&D) structures, I&D network laying, sewage pumping stations including operation and maintenance for 15 years.

This project also aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in the town and the resultant sewage pollution in the Ram Ganga.

"On the implementation of the project, there will be no discharge of untreated sewage from Bareilly city into river Ganga, thereby reducing pollution load in the river," the statement said.

This move will speed up the construction of STPs in Bareilly by renewing interest of private developers in NMCG projects as the responsibility will be distributed between government and private players, it said. PTI PR DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)