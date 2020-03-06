'No Coronavirus Infection In TN, People Should Not Panic': State Health Min Vijayabaskar

As India confirmed 31 cases of coronavirus on Friday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said there is no coronavirus infection in the state. Talking to reporters in Chennai Vijayabaskar said, "We have examined 54 samples in Tamil Nadu and all of them are negative. There is no coronavirus infection in Tamul Nadu. People should not panic but at the same time do not be careless as it is an airborne disease."

"We have constituted a 100 member team for dealing with coronavirus. We are coordinating with the Airport Authority of India in screening at airports. 57 international flights from different destinations including Italy, Iran, South Koria has been screened. Yesterday CM K Palaniswami chaired a meeting with health officials. We are doing 24x7 screening in Chennai. We also have dedicated ambulances on standby," he added.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar and Health department Secretary Beela Rajesh reviewed the precautionary measures taken in Chennai Airport to tackle the spread of coronavirus outbreak. State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, "There is no need to panic. Do's and Don'ts are given at all public places for creating awareness. Awareness in schools, colleges and other public places been done. So far we have 8500 passengers and 57 flights arrive from different destinations who are thoroughly screened for any symptoms."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a review meeting with states over preparedness for coronavirus. In the meeting, he stressed the importance of keeping the testing and quarantine facilities, isolation wards and labs in active readiness. The Health Minister also emphasised on the importance of mass communication and creating awareness among people to undertake preventive measures regarding coronavirus. He stressed on state governments to mount a campaign to remove misconceptions about coronavirus.

The COVID -19 outbreak has infected more than 94,000 people across the globe. The virus till now has claimed more than 3,222 lives. The number of cases have been receding in China but have been increasing in other countries such as Italy, Iran, and India.

(with ANI inputs)