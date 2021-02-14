No Death Or Severe Case Has Been Attributable To Covid Vaccine Till Date: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Saturday informed that no case of serious or severe adverse event following immunization (AEFI) or death has been attributable to a Covid-19 vaccination so far. Joint Secretary in Union Health Ministry Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari briefed that vaccination boosters (second dose of vaccine) started from February 13 for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine and showed a positive response.

No death attributed to vaccination

In an official statement, Health Ministry said that over 84,800 vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out on Saturday and over 80 lakh vaccinations have so far been done in the country. Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari asserted, "Till 6 pm today (February 13), a total of 80,52,454 vaccinations have been carried out. 84,807 vaccinations (provisional figure) done today (February 13) till 6pm. Deaths reported so far in cases where vaccination has been conducted to date is 27. There are three deaths reported in the past 24 hours who had taken vaccination at some point in time in the recent past. Also, no case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) or death has been attributable to vaccination till date"

Also Read: Covid Vaccine Booster Shot: Second Round Of Inoculation To Start Across India Today

Also Read: COVID-19: India Records 12,194 New Cases

Bhandari said people were hospitalized which is 0.0004% of total vaccinations. Also, 59,35,275 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and 21,17,179 frontline workers have taken the vaccine so far. 27 deaths following coronavirus vaccination reported so far and there are three deaths reported in the past 24 hours among those who had taken vaccination.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive

India launched its Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16 (2021) to restrain the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Earlier, the Health Ministry informed that around 2,00,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive. As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus cases in India observe a continuous downtrend as there are near 12,194 fresh cases and near 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,11,731 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.31%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%. According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus has affected near 10.9 million people in India and claimed near 155k lives so far. Out of the total number of cases, 10.6 million have recovered from the deadly infection.

Also Read: Moderna Will Test Booster Dose For Virus Variant

Also Read: COVID-19: AstraZeneca Vaccine To Be Tested On Children 'as Young As Six' In New Trials

(with inputs from ANI)