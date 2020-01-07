'No-drone-zone' Posters Displayed In Four Languages To Warn Tourists At Taj Mahal

Posters announcing that the historic Taj Mahal complex is a 'no-drone zone', were displayed in four languages by the police on Monday, SP Agra, Botre Rohan Pramod said.

"We had received complaints that tourists use drones to capture the top view of Taj Mahal disregarding the directives of the Supreme Court. As it is prohibited, we have put up flexes in four languages," Pramod told the reporter on Monday.

The posters have been displayed in English, Hindi, Russian, and Chinese so that many tourists, both Indian and international, can become aware of the restrictions. After police arrested five Russian tourists for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of Taj Mahal, the officials had planned said to display posters around Taj Mahal to warn tourists.

Police arrest 5 Russians for flying drone

The Agra police had taken five Russian tourists under their custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal on November 16. The tourists informed the police that they had no knowledge about the fact that the area is prohibited. Banners in various languages have been designed after the incident to make people aware that the area around Taj is a no-fly zone.

Speaking about the drone-flying incidents near Taj Mahal, the SP City, BR Prasad had said, "We got the information about some foreign tourists flying drones in the area. Upon questioning they said they had no idea of it being a prohibited area. They are being interrogated to ascertain their intent”.

“We have today designed some banners in 5 to 6 languages which will be put up soon in Mehtab Bagh, Shilp Gram and the east and west gates among others proclaiming it to be a prohibited area for flying drones," Prasad said. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)