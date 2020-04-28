No Entry To Odisha Should Be Allowed Without COVID Clearance Certificate: Health Minister

Migrant labourers and students from Odisha stranded in other states should produce COVID-19 clearance certificates before they are allowed entry into Odisha, said state Health Minister Naba Das on Monday. He had also put forth a demand to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the need for COVID clearance certificates migrant labourers and students seeking an entry into Odisha.

Odisha govt rescuing migrants back to the state

Speaking to ANI, he said, "As far as Odisha is concerned, I can say that the situation is still under control if you compare us with other states. However, precautions need to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Odia people stranded in other states wanting to return home should have to first undertake COVID test in their residing states and get a clearance certificate. They should be allowed to enter Odisha only after showing their clearance certificates at our border check posts. During my video-conference with Dr. Harsh Vardhan, I submitted a demand regarding this."

Around 150 migrant workers stuck in Gujarat were evacuated in private buses by the Odisha government on Monday. The evacuation started after the Surat district administration gave permission to these buses to ferry migrant labourers to their native places in Odisha. Accordingly, three buses carrying 150 Odisha natives started their journey from Surat city and they are expected to reach the eastern state in around two days, officials said. "The Surat district collectorate on Monday gave permission to three private luxury buses to take around 150 migrant workers to their respective places in Odisha," said Resident Additional Collector S D Vasava.

Simultaneously, a total of 4.86 lakh people from Odisha, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, have registered their names with the state government, officials said on Monday. The Odisha government has made registration mandatory for all those keen to return to Odisha and launched a portal for this purpose.

(Image credits: ANI)