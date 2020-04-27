Odisha CM Stresses On Lockdown Extension; Says Important Activities Should Be Allowed

In wake of Coronavirus outbreak, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the national lockdown should continue but important activities should be allowed. This statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference meeting with the chief ministers of all states to discuss further strategies for the prevention of COVID-19 infections and steps to ease the countrywide lockdown.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said public gatherings, religious and educational institutions must be completely stopped and urged for economic activities within the states only.

The meeting came just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of the countrywide lockdown on May 3. Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was also was present during the discussion between PM Modi & Odisha CM via video-conferencing. He stated that there is a need to extend COVID-19 lockdown for another month and added that a clear guideline for bringing stranded migrants is likely to come up by April 30.

District-wise Lockdown Relaxation In States With Less Covid Cases, Says PM To CMs: Sources

After PM Modi's fourth video-conference with the CMs concluded, sources have revealed that post-May 3 lockdown relaxations are likely to be given to states in a district-wise manner, and that the lockdown is likely to continue in areas that are more affected by COVID-19.

Currently, India is under lockdown till May 3 after the decision was announced by PM Modi during his address to the nation on April 14. The lockdown has proven to be effective since the country has been able to tend the Coronavirus curve towards the much-desired 'flattening' amid the global pandemic. The Prime Minister also praised the collective effort with the states that has led to India's strong COVID response.

Home Minister also participates

As per sources, during the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah put forth that certain relaxations had been given in trade and industry, however the lockdown guidelines needed to be strictly followed. Amit Shah also urged the states to go ahead on the guidance of PM's 'Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi' motto since the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic was 'long and needed to be fought with patience.'

