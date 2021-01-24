'No Exchange Of Sweets With Pakistan On Republic Day': BSF Amid Tensions Along The Border

Ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday stated that it will not exchange sweets with Pakistani troops this year. The customary exchange this year will not take place as the situation with Pakistan is not conducive, BSF IG NS Jamwal said.

No sweet exchange with Pakistan on Republic Day

The BSF's decision comes after Pakistan's attempts to push terrorists along the borders. With this decision, the BSF has slammed Pakistan and indicated that terrorism and friendship will not go hand in hand.

"Our good wishes but the situation is not that sweets can be exchanged; so there won’t be any sweet exchange this time." said Jamwal on sweet exchange with Pakistan on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, in yet another instance, the BSF has discovered a long tunnel which could have been used by the terrorists from across the border to infiltrate the LoC with the possibility of it being used for infiltrations. "Its an old tunnel, whether used or not is a matter of investigation," said NS Jamwal, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu Frontier.

The tunnel discovery came after the forces have been conducting anti-tunnel drive ahead of Republic Day. This comes after another tunnel was found over 10 days ago. As per the BSF IG, forces have discovered around 10 to 11 tunnels in the past six to seven years. The latest tunnel to be found is the fourth one in last six months. Authorities also added that the tunnel is situated 140 metres inside the Indian territory starting from point zero of Pakistan. The BSF IG also added that the tunnel could be over six to eight years old.

"Some old bags with Pakistan marking have been found", he said, while adding that the tunnel must have been dug with a well-laid plan and the proper thought process must have been put into it. "Experts also must be involved in the digging of the tunnel it seems", BSF IG NS Jamwal added.

