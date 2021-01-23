BSF Unearths Over 6-year-old Tunnel In J&K, Recovers Old Bags With 'Pakistan Markings'

As the national festival of Indian Democracy, the Republic Day approaches, the Armed Forces have been more vigilant to avert any terror attack from across the border and to thwart any efforts of infiltration. The Border Security Force (BSF) has discovered a long tunnel which could have been used by the terrorists from across the border to infiltrate the LoC with the possibility of it being used for infiltrations.

"Its an old tunnel, whether used or not is a matter of investigation," said NS Jamwal, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu Frontier.

The tunnel was spotted after the Forces have been conducting anti-tunnel drive ahead of January 26. A similar tunnel was found out by Forces just 10 days ago. According to the IG, the Forces have found 10 to 11 tunnels in the past six to seven years and this tunnel is the fourth one in the last six months.

The tunnel is said to be 140 metres inside the Indian territory starting from point zero of Pakistan, said the IG while adding that the tunnel could be anything between six to eight years old. On the other side of the fence are Pakistani border outposts of Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh district which house terror launch pads. A hexacopter drone has also been shot by the Forces in 2020 with the recovery of weapons.

"Some old bags with Pakistan marking have been found", he said, while adding that the tunnel must have been dug with a well-laid plan and the proper thought process must have been put into it. "Experts also must be involved in the digging of the tunnel it seems", he said.

5-6 terror launch pads across border in Sialkot and Shakkargarh

"Its a tough area", the IG described, while adding the area is surrounded by dense forest on both sides. He said, "Sniping too had happened earlier and our jawans attained martyrdom. Some terrorists were killed too."

"Pakistan is deliberately using dense forests to push terrorists and 5 to 6 terror launchpads are there in Sialkot and Shakkargarh area across the border," he said while adding the Indian side of the border is on target as "highway and some vital installations are very near".

A tunnel was also unearthed in November after the Nagrota encounter that killed four terrorists who had infiltrated through the tunnel. A massive amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists. 7.5 kg explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash had been recovered after the encounter, apart from 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers. 'Karachi-made' medicines had also been recovered from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist truck that was blown up in the encounter.

