No Fly List Features 63 Flyers, Including Two Urination Accused: Centre

Sixty-three people have been placed on the No Fly List this year, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation General (retd) VK Singh stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The passengers were added to the 'No Fly List' as recommended by the airline's Internal Committee, constituted in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled 'Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers'."

The majority of the passengers placed on the 'No Fly List' were for either not wearing masks or non-cooperating with crew members. "These include two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the last 01 year," Singh said.

The first urination incident took place on November 26, 2022, on Air India New York-New Delhi flight. The DGCA had imposed Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for violation of rules. A financial penalty of Rs 3 lakh was imposed on the Director of Flight services of Air India. Pilot's license was also suspended for three months.

The second urination incident took place on December 6, 2020, on Air India Paris-New Delhi flight. DGCA had imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for violation of rules.

Advanced technologies deployed for enhanced security at airports

The government also informed that CISF is deployed at 66 airports across India for providing security. Advanced tech is being deployed at airports for enhanced security.

New technology at airports:

Computer Tomography Explosive Detection Systems (CT-EDS) machines

Dual Generator X-BIS machines.

Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) - installed at Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi and under trial at Delhi and a few more airports.

Direction has been issued for Minimum Technical specifications for Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS). It has been installed at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore airports.

Full Body Scanners at all airports are planned in a phased manner with all Hypersensitive and Sensitive airports on a priority basis.

Radiological Detection Equipment (RDE) at Indian Airports are planned in a phased manner

Biometric Centralized Access Control Systems have been launched in 48 Airports.

Increase in the number of screening machines at airports in view of an increasing number of passengers.

Moreover, modernisation work is being undertaken in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Mangaluru airports. The government has also planned to develop 100 airports by 2024 under the Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS)- Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) infrastructure scheme.