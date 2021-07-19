No 'gherao' Of Parliament During Proposed Farmers' Stir, Protestors To Have ID Cards

The July 22 protest by the farmers against the Centre's farm laws will see no gherao of the Parliament, said Bhartiya Kisan Morcha (BKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday. The farmers had previously asked for permission from the Delhi police for organising a 'Kisan Sansad', however, it was denied.

Farmers who will go to Jantar Mantar will be given ID cards

After being denied permission for the protest, BKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told that the farmer union met Delhi Police on Sunday at the Mantram resort near the Singhu border and asked for permission for the Kisan Sansad in Jantar Mantar which is said to be attended by 200 people.

Talking to ANI, he said, "We have shared our program with the Delhi Police. From July 22, 200 farmers will reach Jantar Mantar by bus and hold Kisan Sansad. There has never been talk of any type of gherao to the Parliament."

"Farmers who will go to Jantar Mantar will be given ID cards from the Kisan United Front. Anyone who does not have an ID card will not be allowed to participate," he added.

Another farmer leader from Madhya Pradesh, Shivkumar Kakka said, "We told the Delhi Police that 200 people will march to Parliament from Singhu border every day. Each person will have an identification badge. We'll hand over a list of protesters to the government."

"The police asked us to reduce the number of protesters, which we declined. If they don’t give permission we will go by force", the leader added.

Meanwhile, it has also been said that the opposition parties will also be holding protests in support of the farmers.

Farmer protests at Delhi border

Farmers were protesting at the Delhi border since November last year against the new farm laws. Regarding the same, the Union Government and the farmer leaders have had several talks but there is still no resolution.

In the review of this, the farmer leaders have now decided to protest from July 22 till the end of the session in front of the Parliament. However, they have assured that the protest would be peaceful and there won't be any violence as witnessed on Republic Day 2021.

In view of the protest, the police have already issued an alert in several locations especially the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). They have requested DMRC to close metro stations if needed.

(Source: ANI)