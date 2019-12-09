''No Lessons Learnt From Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy'': Vijay Goel In LS

After a horrific fire at a factory in Anaj Mandi which killed 43 people on Sunday, BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha making his remark about the incident with the words, "Delhi is on fire today".

"I do not want to talk about whose fault it is, as we won't get anything from the argument. However, Delhi is on fire today. Twenty years have passed since the fire incident in Uphaar Cinema, yet we have learnt nothing from it," Goel said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel raises the issue of Delhi fire incident which claimed 43 lives, in the House. pic.twitter.com/Ajlzk7UwVp — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Adding to his statement in the Rajya Sabha, Goel pointed out the matter of various illegal buildings in Delhi, and how factories are being run illegally. "If 500 people have to live in a place, the government has to provide additional facilities, If these facilities are not provided, Delhi will enter a worse phase in the coming years," he said.

During the ongoing winter session of the Rajya Sabha, Goel also stated that the people injured in the fire incident were "as good as dead", and their lives were at a greater risk. He also spoke about the brave firefighters and the policemen, who managed to save nearly 60 people from the fire that occurred on December 8.

"Compensation for the families is not enough, we have to work together to find a solution. Today, in Chandni Chowk, more than half of the buildings are dangerous to live in, and several buildings have crumbled to debris, which has not been removed from the area. We must take this issue very seriously," he said.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha members also observed a one-minute silence for the deceased who lost their lives in the fire incident.

Delhi fire incident

A major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning - around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources stated that most victims had lost consciousness due to rising smog. 'The factory mainly produced plastic items housed several labourers and their families - leading to higher burn injuries,' police stated. While over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel (most manually) were shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources. The Delhi Police have arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the fire broke out.

