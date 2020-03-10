'No Need To Fear Or Panic': UP CM Adityanath As Coronavirus Fear Clouds Holi

Amid fears of Coronavirus contagion during Holi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to calm nerves saying that there is no need to fear or panic but called for greater precaution by everyone. Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated in India on Tuesday. People of all ages and backgrounds enjoy the festival by applying colours on each other, something that has made many cautious as Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a highly communicable disease.

"No need to fear or panic, but precaution is necessary this year. Attentiveness is necessary for Coronavirus. I appeal everyone, celebrate Holi with full joy; fear should not be there but precaution is needed. Do not come in contact with the suspected ones," CM Adityanath said.

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far confirmed 47 cases of Coronavirus, with the latest addition coming from two new cases in Pune. However, no deaths have been reported in India yet. Uttar Pradesh has reported one positive case. The number of states reporting COVID-19 has been rising, so is massive preventive measures by state, local and federal machinery.

WHO declares Coronavirus a 'pandemic'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday has declared COVID-19 a 'pandemic' as the virus continues to spread worldwide. The virus, which has reportedly originated from Wuhan, China, has so far claimed 3,893 lives with 111,862 cases detected worldwide. Countries across the world are scrambling resources to tackle this crisis.

