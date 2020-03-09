Akali Dal Youth Wing Distributes Face Masks In Punjab Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Members of the Youth Akali Dal distributed masks to city dwellers in Ludhiana, Punjab on Monday. As a precautionary measure in the outbreak of the virus, masks were distributed in the city.

The workers dispensed masks along with holding posters for the awareness and prevention of Coronavirus. One of the posters read, "Haat jodh ke Namaste Karo" (Please join hands and say Namaste!).

As per the news agency ANI, one of the workers told, "We have organized a drive wherein we are giving the message to wear a mask and stay healthy. There is no cure for the disease at the moment but it can be prevented. We must focus on the prevention of the disease. "

The individual also pronounced that authorities should ensure that masks are not hoarded by unscrupulous elements and are made accessible even to poor sections of the society.

The worker urged people who are involved in the medical field to come forward and help people by making these masks accessible. He also said the government must pay close attention to things that are being black marketed and should ensure to stop.

"I would say that people do not need to be afraid of the virus. I would advise people to keep their surroundings clean. Instead of shaking hands, people should connect with their roots and greet each other with a Namaste or a Sat Sri Akal", he informed.

With three more people testing positive for the virus, each from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, the total number of confirmed cases in India reached 43 as per the Ministry of Health.

The Health Minister of India Dr Harsh Vardhan also chaired a meeting on Monday to coordinate the deadly virus COVID-19 in the country.