'No Need To Panic About Increasing Number Of Coronavirus Cases': MoS Ashwini Choubey

Minister of State (MoS) for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday said there is no need to panic about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. He emphasised on the need to take precautions against the infection and said that the Centre and state governments have planned accordingly to tackle the pandemic.

"There is no need to panic looking at the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The Centre and state governments have done the planning. We have increased testing. With increasing number of cases, the recovery rate has also climbed to 49 per cent. Around 3.5 lakhs dedicated COVID-19 ICU beds are ready. We all have to stay alert," Choubey told ANI.

COVID-19 Situation in India

India on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country has now reached 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now.

