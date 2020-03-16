BIG: No Private Offices Should Work Beyond 50% Attendance, Orders Maharashtra Government

In an attempt to contain the novel Coronavirus' spread, the Maharashtra government has issued an order on Monday stating that no private offices should work beyond 50% attendance. The state government has passed orders to encourage work from home. At present, Maharashtra (39) has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry has ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities, etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education. So far, 129 positive cases of Coronavirus and 2 deaths have been reported in India.

Just a short while earlier, the Union Government had put out the following advisory:

