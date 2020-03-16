BIG: Government Announces Schools, Colleges, Gyms & Theaters To Remain Shut Till March 31

In view of the rising novel Coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry has ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education. So far, 129 positive cases of Coronavirus and 2 deaths have been reported in India.

Following the Health Ministry's order, the Tripura government on Monday shut down schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, swimming pools, gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. However, board exams will be held as per schedule.

The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and also to maximize social distance in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

READ | Kamal Haasan Urges TN Govt To Take Anti-Coronavirus Steps; Points At 4-5th Week Importance

The Health Ministry has proposed the following 15 interventions towards social distancing:

Closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres. Students should be advised to stay at home. Online education to be promoted.

Possibility of postponing exams may be explored. Ongoing exams to be conducted only after ensuring a physical distance of one meter amongst students.

Encourage private sector organizations/employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible.

Meetings, as far as feasible, shall be done through video conferences. Minimize or reschedule meetings involving a large number of people unless necessary

Restaurants to ensure handwashing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces. Ensure physical distancing (minimum 1 metre) between tables; encourage open-air seating where practical with adequate distancing.

Keep already planned weddings to a limited gathering, postpone all non-essential social and cultural gatherings.

Local authorities to have a dialogue with organizers of sporting events and competitions involving large gatherings and they may be advised to postpone such events.

Local authorities to have a dialogue with opinion leaders and religious leaders to regulate mass gatherings and should ensure no overcrowding/at least one-metre distance between people.

Local authorities to have a meeting with traders associations and other stakeholders to regulate hours, exhibit Do’s and Don’ts and take up a communication drive-in market places like sabzi mandi, anaj mandi, bus depots, railway stations, post-offices etc., where essential services are provided.

All commercial activities must keep a distance of one meter between customers. Measures to reduce peak hour crowding in markets.

Non-essential travel should be avoided. Buses, Trains and aeroplanes to maximize social distancing in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

Hospitals to follow the necessary protocol related to COVID-19 management as prescribed and restrict family/friends/children visiting patients in hospitals.

Hygiene and physical distancing have to be maintained. Shaking hands and hugging as a matter of greeting to be avoided.

Special protective measures for delivery men/ women working in online ordering services.

Keep communities informed consistently and constantly.

READ | Aaditya Thackeray Reviews Preparations To Deal With COVID In Mumbai Suburbs

READ | 'First And Second Confirmatory Tests For COVID-19 Are Free', Informs Health Ministry

READ | MHA Clarifies Norms Of Assistance Under SDRF After Declaring COVID-19 A Notified Disaster