SC Won't Allow Telcos' AGR Defiance; Gives Jail Warning To MDs On Non-compliance

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the plea of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in regard to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. The three-judge bench which included Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah announced that "no further objections to its orders would be allowed against payable dues." The telecom companies had appealed before the top court challenging the AGR verdict on Rs 92,000 crores of past dues on them.

"We are of the conclusive opinion that no self-assessment or reassessment shall be done," read the order of the apex court. "Telecom companies think they are very powerful and that is why they are influencing the newspapers to write stories everyday. If we want, we can send the Managing Directors from the companies to jail," said Justice Mishra.

Last month the Supreme Court had rejected the review petition by telecom operators urging the apex court for a new schedule to pay the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. The apex court also initiated contempt of order proceedings against the panel representing the telecom companies for not complying with the order earlier.

Period granted by SC for payment lapsed on Jan 24

The October judgment passed by the Supreme Court had granted 90 days to telecoms to pay the dues sought from them on AGR account. The period of 90 days lapsed on January 24 and without paying any due, the companies approached the SC seeking a modification of the order. Bharti Airtel, in the review petition, stated that 90 days was not sufficient for the company to undergo the process of evaluating dues and then paying. Vodafone argued that it was facing financial stress and the company is not in a position to make a payment.

