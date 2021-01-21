'No Vial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Wasted If Beneficiaries Remain Absent', Says Health Minister

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday clarified that no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or a session is wasted if pre-registered beneficiaries do not turn up for the inoculation. In that case, the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Vardhan cleared misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Responding to questions raised over vials being wasted with people not turning up for innoculation, Vardhan said no vial of the vaccine or session is wasted and are being allotted to another beneficiary in case of absenteeism.

He also responded to a tweet that questioned the safety of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Total 7.86 Lakh Healthcare Workers vaccinated

As many as 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the nationwide immunization drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. It also said that on Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 7,868,42 (till 6 pm Wednesday) through 14,119 sessions, as per the provisional report, the ministry said. As many as 2,353 vaccination sessions were held on Wednesday till 6 pm.

Two COVID-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield are currently being used in India’s nationwide inoculation drive that began on January 16. Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

