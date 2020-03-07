NoBank: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes Amid Yes Bank Moratorium

Yes Bank on March 6 took a serious hit after it was taken under moratorium by Reserve Bank of India. After the RBI took control, it put a cap on deposit withdrawals at Rs. 50,000 a month. The decision lead to a temporary suspension of services by bank as well as services dependent on the bank such as PhonePe leaving citizens in deep trouble.
Read: Yes Bank Crisis: Scores Of Customers Queue Up At Branches To Withdraw Money
However, many people found a silver lining to the crisis and dished out hilarious memes with a #NoBank. Many users used the hashtag to poke fun at themselves while many others used it to pour their opinions on the economic crisis. Check out some of these here:
Read: UK Court Rejects Fugitive Diamond Merchant Nirav Modi's Bail Plea For Fifth Time
I went to #Yes_Bank today to withdraw my money. They said #NoB̶A̶N̶K̶. pic.twitter.com/TXRLYwghmt— kishor (@kishukishu2) March 7, 2020
Yes bank Account holders Right now☹️#NoBank#YesBankCollapse #yesbankcrisis pic.twitter.com/xT3BU7V3hT— Amar Singh Bairwa (@97Amarsingh) March 7, 2020
#NoBank— arey! Prince (@3princecharming) March 6, 2020
*When you are only commerce student in your group....
You after explaining #yesbankcrisis
to your friends: pic.twitter.com/fDTAutU0rZ
RBI distributing money to #Yesbank account holders.🤣🤣🤣🤣#yesbankcrisis#NoBank pic.twitter.com/Z27c0eg71T— MK Khan (@CsMohsin) March 6, 2020
Pmc bank to Yesbank#NoBank pic.twitter.com/XdpPOb8rfa— Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) March 6, 2020
SBI "Saving Bank of India"— Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) March 6, 2020
RBI "Rescuing Bank of India"#YesBankCollapse pic.twitter.com/eA7rNJC8hP
Read: 'Govt Looking After All Aspects': Shahnawaz Hussain Assures Depositors On Yes Bank Crisis
Read: 'Cascading Effect Of Yes Bank Crisis On Other Sectors Is Worrying': Vinod Kothari
On March 5, the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital. RBI superseded its Board of Directors and appointed former Chief Financial Officer of SBI Prashant Kumar as its administrator for the meantime.
The withdrawals for customers have been capped at Rs. 50,000. However, an exception can be made on the grounds of a medical emergency, higher education costs, marriage expenses, and unavoidable emergency. The RBI has cited Yes Bank's “inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses” and “serious governance issues” as some of the reasons for taking action. The RBI on Friday unveiled a draft reconstruction scheme of Yes Bank in the public domain. Moreover, the RBI has invited suggestions and comments from the members of the public until March 9, 2020.