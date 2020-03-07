The Debate
#NoBank: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes Amid Yes Bank Moratorium

General News

Yes Bank on March 6 took a serious hit after it was taken under moratorium by Reserve Bank of India. After the RBI took control, it put a cap on deposit withdra

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
#NoBank: Yes Bank Moratorium leaves netizens dishing out hilarious memes on Twitter

Yes Bank on March 6 took a serious hit after it was taken under moratorium by Reserve Bank of India. After the RBI took control, it put a cap on deposit withdrawals at Rs. 50,000 a month. The decision lead to a temporary suspension of services by bank as well as services dependent on the bank such as PhonePe leaving citizens in deep trouble.  

Read: Yes Bank Crisis: Scores Of Customers Queue Up At Branches To Withdraw Money

However, many people found a silver lining to the crisis and dished out hilarious memes with a #NoBank. Many users used the hashtag to poke fun at themselves while many others used it to pour their opinions on the economic crisis. Check out some of these here:

Read: UK Court Rejects Fugitive Diamond Merchant Nirav Modi's Bail Plea For Fifth Time

Netizens flood Twitter with memes

 

Read: 'Govt Looking After All Aspects': Shahnawaz Hussain Assures Depositors On Yes Bank Crisis

Read: 'Cascading Effect Of Yes Bank Crisis On Other Sectors Is Worrying': Vinod Kothari

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

On March 5, the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital. RBI superseded its Board of Directors and appointed former Chief Financial Officer of SBI Prashant Kumar as its administrator for the meantime. 

The withdrawals for customers have been capped at Rs. 50,000. However, an exception can be made on the grounds of a medical emergency, higher education costs, marriage expenses, and unavoidable emergency. The RBI has cited Yes Bank's “inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses” and “serious governance issues” as some of the reasons for taking action. The RBI on Friday unveiled a draft reconstruction scheme of Yes Bank in the public domain.  Moreover, the RBI has invited suggestions and comments from the members of the public until March 9, 2020.

First Published:

