'Nobody Is Above Law': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Pained By Father's Derogatory Remarks

A case has been registered against Nand Kumar Baghel, who is the father of Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, for making derogatory remarks against an upper community. The case has been registered by Raipur police, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

In a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj,' the outfit alleged that Nand Kumar had recently appealed to people to boycott Brahmins by comparing them with foreigners, and urged people to not allow them to enter their villages. It also accused the CM's father of asking people to expel Brahmins out of the country, the official said.

Nand Kumar is known for vocalising his views publicly on pro-OBC politics and on social media platforms. In the past too, he had reportedly made critical remarks against Lord Ram, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The FIR (First Information Report) was registered at DD Nagar Police under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause alarm).

"Nobody above law," says pained Chhattisgarh CM

In an official statement, junior Baghel said that he is aware of his father's remarks. "The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as social harmony and I am also pained by it," he said.

Reacting to social media reports that no action will be taken against senior Baghel because he is the father of the chief minister, the Congress leader said that everyone is equal before the law.

Asserting that he has ideological differences with his father, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Our political thoughts and beliefs are very much different. I respect him as his son, but as the CM, I cannot forgive him for such mistakes which disturb the public order."

He added that no one is above the law even if he is the CM's 86-year-old father. Action would be taken against him as per law, the release said.