Local Businessmen Donate Rs 10 Lakh FD To Rehabilitate Noida Gangrape Survivor

A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped and thrashed by five unidentified men at a park in Noida on November 13. The police nabbed the five accused within six days of the incident. Since the rape survivor hailed from a poor economic background, the cops of the Phase III police station which was investigating the case, had asked for help from local businessmen. On Sunday, private organisations and businessmen donated a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh to the survivor for her rehabilitation.

The investigation

According to the police, though it was a tough case to crack, the officials managed to arrest the accused within six days of the incident. The victim identified all the five unknown accused in the Test Identification Parade (TIP) of the accused conducted on November 25 at District Jail in front of the Executive Magistrate. The charge sheet was also submitted on the 20th day of incidident.

Relief provided to the victim

On a request made by the Noida Police, some businessmen and industrialists of Noida donated a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh to the victim on Sunday for her rehabilitation as the victim is from the very poor economic background. Those who made the contribution have been awarded commendation letter at SSP Office on Sunday. Earlier, the government had also contributed Rs 7.5 lakh under the government scheme of Rani Laxmi Bai Yojna for women related crimes.

The incident

The 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men at a park in sector 63 area of Noida on Wednesday night. Cops said that the victim had come to meet one of her friends to the park in the hope of finding a job, but her friend tried to molest her in the park. The alleged gangrape occurred at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday at a park situated near Behlolpur police chowki under phase-III police station of Noida.

"The victim, a native of Chhijarsi area, she had come to meet her a friend who had promised her job. Her friend Ravi tried to molest her at the park when they were spotted by a few youths. Two youths came for her rescue, thrashed her friend who was molesting her and made him flee. Later, the duo of youths allegedly forced them on her and took turns to rape her before they called three of their other friends who also thrashed the victim and gang-raped her." said cops.

All the accused fled from the spot leaving the victim behind who somehow reached the nearest police station in a disheveled condition and narrated her ordeal. The injured victim was later admitted to a district hospital and provided medical care.

(with PTI inputs)