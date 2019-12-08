Unnao Rape & Murder Case: UP Government Accepts All Demands Of Victim's Family

On Sunday, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram revealed that the state administration had accepted all demands of the Unnao rape victim’s family. This includes the case being tried in a fast track court, 24-hour security for the sister of the victim and 2 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Besides this, a license would be provided to the victim’s brother as per the Arms Act.

Meshram remarked, "Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government. The sister (of the deceased) had raised questions about her security since she believes she has a lot of evidence...so we said we will make arrangement for 24 hours security and it will be provided to her from right now.” He added, “Two houses will be provided to them under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana since it is a big family.”

Death of victim attributed to extensive burn injuries

While the Unnao rape victim was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case, kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze. While she was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. Unfortunately, she had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm on Friday. Republic TV accessed the details of the autopsy conducted on the Unnao rape victim. As per Dr. Sunil Gupta, the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital, the victim died because of the extensive burn injuries. She was admitted to the hospital after having sustained nearly 90% burn injuries. Moreover, the doctor observed that there was no indication of poison or suffocation. The police have held five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore responsible for this act. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused.

