New Delhi Coronavirus Patient Had Travel History To Italy, Reveals Health Ministry

The Union Government released the details of a patient from New Delhi who has been infected with Coronavirus. On Monday, the Health Ministry stated that two new cases had been reported - one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana.

READ: India Confirms 2 Coronavirus Cases From Delhi, T'gana As Global Death Toll Breaches 3000

Patient details revealed

Some simple measures can help to protect against #COVID19 :



Share this information with your family, friends, colleagues and neighbors too. Also note the 24*7 HelpLine number. #coronavirus#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/yFkqx089Kx — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 3, 2020

The officials stated that a 46 year-old-male had caught the virus and he is a resident of Mayur Vihar in the national capital. The patient has a travel history of visiting Italy, which has one of the highest number of confirmed cases outside China. The patient returned to Delhi on February 25.

In a notification issued on Monday, the government stated that the person who returns from Telangana recently returned from Dubai.

READ: Health Min Harsh Vardhan Confirms 2 More Coronavirus Cases, Issues Fresh Travel Advisory

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday addressed a press conference to inform about India's preparedness to deal with Coronavirus. He added that screening of passengers was being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. According to the Health Ministry, India has scanned 5, 57,431 passengers at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports.

READ: AI Crew Who Flew With Coronavirus-struck Indian Asked To Remain In Isolation For 14 Days

On Monday evening, the Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which he was the passenger have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said. "The crew members of February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight will remain in isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. If, during this period, they show any symptoms related to novel coronavirus infection, they have to immediately contact doctors," officials told PTI.

Globally, more than 3000 people have died, with the epicenter being in China. The virus has infected more than 90,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and as many as 40 other countries.

READ: Don't Need To Panic Over Coronavirus, Situation Not On UNSC Agenda For March: China's UN Envoy