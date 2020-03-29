Noida To Provide 28-day Paid Leave For COVID-19 Patients; Daily Lockdown Wage For Workers

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has ordered that all workplaces will provide 28-day paid leave to the suspected or positive Coronavirus employees amid lockdown. The order also states that workplaces failing to do so will face action as per the Disaster Management Act 2005. The order added that those employed in shops, factories, etc will also be paid.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, salaries under certain circumstances must be paid to the labours/employees during the #CoronavirusLockdown. Else law will take its own course under the National Disaster Management Act 2005: District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar, BN Singh pic.twitter.com/h0ugdVtLA6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2020

#COVID19 positive persons or possibly infected persons who are in isolation will be given 28-day paid leave, after they produce medical certificates.Those employed at shops,factories&other units closed due to lockdown will also be paid: District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar https://t.co/CU8LePadL4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2020

Coronavirus in India

As of March 29, India has reported 898 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday, has published a study warning about community transmission of the pandemic that may take place from a minimum of 20 days to a few months. It also states that by quarantining of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks - which in turn reduces cumulative cases by 62% and the peak number of cases by 89%, in an optimistic scenario.

Prime Minister Modi established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

