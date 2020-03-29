PM Modi To Focus On Coronavirus Outbreak In Latest Mann Ki Baat Episode

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak across the lengths and breadths of the globe, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday notified that the latest episode of Mann ki Baat will focus on the pandemic. Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted. Aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19.

Tune in tomorrow at 11.



Tomorrow’s episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/wWybvdLW8k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

21-day lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. As of date, 987 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 78 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 24 deaths have been reported till date.

Stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.

