Latest News: From Home Min Forming Committee To Deliberate With Farmers To Shah-Owaisi War

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Home Min constitutes high-level committee to deliberate with farmers, promises swift talks

In yet another appeal by the Central government to the farmers' unions to call off the ongoing agitation, the Home Ministry has promised to constitute a high-level committee of Union Ministers to hold discussions with the farmers. In a letter to the protesting parties on Saturday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has assured the farmers that the talks slated to be held on December 3 will be preponed as soon as the protestors shift to the Burari Park in Delhi. The Home Secretary has highlighted in his letter that several arrangements have been made at Burari Park where the protestors can demonstrate peacefully.

Read full story here

Shah responds to Owaisi's dare, challenges him to write letter for removal of Rohingyas

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sparred over the issue of throwing out illegal Rohingyas allegedly present in Hyderabad. Responding to Owaisi's 'If there are illegal Rohingyas here, what is Home Minister doing?' remark, Shah pointed out that the AIMIM supremo himself backed them during the discussion in Parliament. The former BJP president retorted that the Centre will take stern action if the Hyderabad MP gives in writing that he wants Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to be removed.

Read full story here

Farmers' unions reject Centre's 'early talks' offer, to block 5 entry points to Delhi

On Sunday, farmers' unions rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of the Centre initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Read full story here

Man alleges neurological illness after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot, sends legal notice

A Chennai-based businessman has claimed that he suffered from severe neurological and psychological symptoms after being administered with a dose of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield. The 40-year-old trial candidate has sent a legal notice to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), ICMR, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CEO of AstraZeneca and the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research. As per PTI, he was administered the shot of Covishield - which is being developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India - at Chennai's Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER).

Read full story here

'We were ineffective', says Virat Kohli after India's ODI series loss to Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his side was completely outplayed by a strong Australian team in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of 390 to stay alive in the series, the visitors failed to cross the line and were eventually restricted to 338/9 in their 50-overs as the Aussies registered a convincing win by 51 runs. By the virtue of this win, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Read full story here