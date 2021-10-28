Non-bailable Warrant Against Param Bir Singh By Thane Court; Ex-CP's Production Sought

In a massive development, the Thane Magistrate Court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who is on the run amid multiple extortion cases filed against him. The court directed the Thane Police to arrest Param Bir Singh and produce him. Acting upon the non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh, Thane Police wrote to the Malabar Hill police station seeking help to arrest Param Bir. The Mumbai Police is now free to arrest Param Bir, who is speculated to have fled the country.

As per the Thane Court order, "Param Bir Singh....stands charged with offense U/s 384,386,387,389, 393,324,323, 506, 506 (2), 166, 109, 120 B of IPC, and U/s 3,25 of Arms act"

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday had filed an application at the sessions court seeking a non-bailable warrant to be issued against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner. That hearing is due on October 29.

Also on Thursday, Param Bir Singh sought cancellation of his arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal commission. Opposing his application, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his secretary Sanjeev Palande's counsel questioned the power of attorney and affidavit. Param Bir Singh has reportedly fled the country as the Maharashtra government has lost all contact with him. Palande - who has been booked under a money laundering case -argued that Param Bir Singh's affidavit cannot be accepted as it is not on stamp paper - rendering it unreliable. Anil Deshmukh's counsel too argued that Singh was using his police rank to excuse himself from appearing before court. The court ordered Singh's lawyers to submit all documents to other lawyers by November 16. Furthermore, jailed ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze informed the court that his health is poor as he has undergone 'heart' surgery recently. However, Taloja jail authorities have stated that Vaze's condition is stable and he can attend the inquiry. Posting the matter for November 22, the court ordered Sachin Vaze to be present and examined on that date.

Param Bir Singh untraceable

At a plea hearing at Bombay High Court in connection with a 2015 SC/ST atrocities case against Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra government admitted that he was 'untraceable'. Moreover, the state is willing to withdraw its May 24 statement assuring no coercive action, including arrest, against Singh in the same case. Four notices have been sent to the ex-CP but he remains 'absconding'. Sources also report that Param Bir Singh, who is now DG Home Guard has not been in contact with the Maharashtra govt since August, when his 'medical leave' ended. Both Opposition BJP and ruling parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have blamed each other of aiding Param Bir Singh in fleeing the country.

Extortion Cases against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh has been named in four FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extortion and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs 124 crore.

Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of three Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and seven builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure. On October 22, the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission, Pune, had also issued summons to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, asking him to appear in person before the commission on November 8.

