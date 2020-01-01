Non-subsidised LPG Hiked By Rs 19, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Goes Up By 2.6%

On the first day of the new year, a hike in the prices of non-subsidised LPG by Rs 19 and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by more than 2 per cent has been announced. The rise in the prices of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) is to Rs 714 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 695 previously. On the other hand, aviation turbine fuel witnessed a rise by 2.6 per cent.

Fifth increase in LPG since September

The rise in prices of LPG on January 1 marks the fifth straight monthly increase in cooking gas prices since September 2019. In all, non-subsidised cooking gas prices have gone up by Rs 139.50 per cylinder in the last five months. Non-subsidised LPG is the gas that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at the subsidised rates of Rs 495.86.

Rise in international ATF prices

Jet fuel or ATF price is hiked by 2.6 per cent on the back of a rise in international rates. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) which is the fuel used to power aeroplanes, is raised by Rs 1,637.25 per kilolitre, or 2.6 per cent, to Rs 64,323.76 per kl in Delhi. This is the second straight monthly increase in rates which can mainly be warranted to firming up of prices in the international market. ATF price was on December 1 increased by a marginal Rs 13.88 per kl. Despite the increase, at Rs 64.32 per litre ATF costs less than petrol and diesel. A litre of petrol in the national capital comes for Rs 75.14 while diesel is priced at Rs 67.96 a litre.

Aviation minister asks for a VAT reduction on ATF

Recently the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had addressed the need to reduce VAT on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in a high-level meeting with ministers and chief secretaries of some states, including West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The civil aviation ministry secretary told the meeting that the ministry has been requesting GST Council to consider bringing ATF under the ambit of GST, according to an official statement. Support of the states was also sought in the matter so that domestic airlines can sustain their commercial operations.

