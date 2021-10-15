Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence On ED Summons; Says She's A Victim & Witness In PMLA Case

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over a money-laundering case on Thursday. She was spotted arriving at the ED premises in Delhi for questioning. The latest development on the issue is the statement the actor’s spokesperson gave on Friday, that she ‘hasn't been part of any money laundering activity.’

Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson on money-laundering case against actor

A day after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money-laundering case, Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson in an official statement, mentioned that the actor had nothing to do with the matter. The spokesperson stated that Fatehi ‘doesn't know or have any personal connection with the accused’. They mentioned that she was called in for questioning on Thursday to ‘strictly help with the probe’. The exact statement read, “We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation.”

Read the statement here

Official Statement by Spokesperson of Nora Fatehi

To whomsoever it may concern.

On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation.

We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released.

- Spokesperson of Nora Fatehi

The address in the statement began with the spokesperson wanting to address and 'clarify the various conjectures floating around'. The statement released also mentioned that the actor is 'co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation'. In conclusion, the spokesperson requested that the media refrain from slandering the actor's name and making statements before 'official information' comes to light.

Fatehi became the second actor to be summoned in the case. earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was also called in for questioning and ED authorities recorded her statement for five hours in August. Her statement was recorded as a witness and not an accused, Republic Media Network sources had reported then. Reports stated that the actor was called in for questioning once more on September 25, which she skipped. As per reports, the questioning being conducted by the ED is a part of the investigation in a Rs 200-crore extortion racket. Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is under ED custody in the case.

Image: Instagram/@norafatehi