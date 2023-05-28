Northeast Turned Into India’s New Growth Engine In Last 9 Years Of PM Modi Govt

'If we want to develop India, we have to develop the northeast.' In the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the Centre has worked immensely for the development of the northeastern region. It has been believed that PM Modi is among the first leaders to realise the opportunities that the region holds. It is therefore the central government under his leadership that is prioritising the northeast in terms of infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, boundless opportunities, and a comprehensive budgetary allocation.

Centre through its Northeast policy has also focussed on economic development, internal security, as well as preservation and promotion of the cultural diversity of the region. PM Modi in the last few years have also showcased his concern for the development of the region through his numerous visits and tours across the northeast states.

As per the government data, the government in the last nine years sanctioned several projects worth almost Rs 3,400 crore under the Northeast Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) from 2017-23, while projects worth Rs 15867.01 crores have been sanctioned for developmental packages in the Northeast Region during 2014-22.

The government recently in its 2022-23 Budget announced Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for Northeast Region (PM-DevINE). The initiative aims at rapid and holistic development of the region by funding various projects. The development projects in the northeast include Bogibeel Bridge, expansion of railways and the commissioning of new airports.

Growth of Northeast in last 9 years

75% reduction in AFSPA areas in the region

Bogibeel bridge completed after 16 year delay

76% decline in insurgency in the region in 2022 compared to 2014

7 airports built in the last 9 years in the northeast region

4,016 km of road projects are currently ongoing

Around 2,000 projects worth Rs 22,000 crore sanctioned for the region

Development in northeast region